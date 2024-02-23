BJP Planning To Arrest Arvind Kejriwal Through CBI In 2-3 Days: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday expressed concerns suggesting that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is gearing up to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal within the next few days. The AAP said it anticipates that Kejriwal will receive a notice from the CBI by the evening, although they did not specify the exact case prompting this action.

'BJP Scared Of AAP-Congress Alliance'

The AAP insinuated that this purported move by the CBI is strategically timed to hinder any potential alliance between the AAP and the Congress for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. They claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is apprehensive about the prospect of these two parties collaborating and is therefore resorting to such tactics.

BJP Dismisses Claims; Accuses AAP Of Spreading Confusion

While the BJP did not directly respond to the AAP's allegations, they dismissed the claims as an attempt by AAP leaders to sow confusion and garner sympathy for Kejriwal. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated that the talks of an alliance between AAP and Congress were faltering, and AAP leaders were resorting to spreading rumors to elicit sympathy for Kejriwal.

AAP-Congress Seat-Sharing Pact Talks Underway

Reports suggest that discussions for a seat-sharing pact between the Congress and AAP are in their final stages, particularly in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana. This potential alliance could significantly impact the electoral landscape in these regions for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

ED Summons Kejriwal In Excise Policy Case

Adding to the political tension, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Kejriwal to appear for questioning on February 26 in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. This marks the seventh summons directed at the chief minister, who has previously skipped six.

AAP को ख़त्म करने के लिए BJP HQ में फ़र्ज़ी Liquor Scam लिखा गया



ED को इतने छापों के बाद भी एक चवन्नी भी नहीं मिली



जब ED को पता चला कि अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को गिरफ़्तार करना मुश्किल है



तो CBI के ज़रिए CrPC के Section 41 A का नोटिस निकाल कर गिरफ़्तार करने का प्लान बनाया जा… pic.twitter.com/0afGi58DO4 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 23, 2024

AAP Wars Of Tsunami If Kejriwal Arrested

Despite the looming threat of arrest, AAP leaders remain resolute, with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak warning of public outrage if Kejriwal is detained. He emphasized the determination of the party to continue with the proposed alliance, expressing confidence in the support of the people.

BJP's Electoral Optimism

In contrast, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva exuded confidence in BJP's electoral prospects, asserting that the party will secure a significant victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized the electorate's support for BJP in previous elections and predicted a further increase in their vote share. The political landscape in Delhi remains tense as the AAP accuses the BJP of orchestrating a plan to arrest Arvind Kejriwal, while the BJP maintains a stance of confidence in its electoral strength. As the alliance talks between AAP and Congress continue, the specter of Kejriwal's potential arrest has further fuelled the war of words between the two parties.