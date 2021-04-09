हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AAP

BJP protests for farmers, demands 'promised rate' for wheat

The protest was held outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence claiming that the AAP government misled farmers, as per a news report. 

BJP protests for farmers, demands &#039;promised rate&#039; for wheat
File Photo

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (April 8, 2021) protested against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for buying wheat at Rs 2,612 per quintal and not the promised rate.

The protest was held outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence claiming that the AAP government misled farmers, as per a report in The Hindustan Times. 

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta slammed AAP and called the Delhi government anti-farmer as it did not fulfil its promise of buying farm produce at one-and-a-half times more than MSP as had been promised.

“He (Kejriwal) had said that his government will buy wheat at Rs 2,612 per quintal. But the government has not even opened a single centre for it. They are also not cooperating with Food Corporation of India (FCI), which is now buying wheat in Delhi on its own,” Gupta was quoted as saying by HT.

Earlier, AAP had alleged that the FCI has not yet opened its counters at Delhi’s grain markets for procurement of wheat at the minimum support price (MSP). 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BJPAAPDelhi GovernmentMSPFCI
Next
Story

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exam 2021 to be held as per schedule: Report

Must Watch

PT3M46S

CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas released by Naxalites