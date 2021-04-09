BJP protests for farmers, demands 'promised rate' for wheat

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (April 8, 2021) protested against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for buying wheat at Rs 2,612 per quintal and not the promised rate.

The protest was held outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence claiming that the AAP government misled farmers, as per a report in The Hindustan Times.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta slammed AAP and called the Delhi government anti-farmer as it did not fulfil its promise of buying farm produce at one-and-a-half times more than MSP as had been promised.

“He (Kejriwal) had said that his government will buy wheat at Rs 2,612 per quintal. But the government has not even opened a single centre for it. They are also not cooperating with Food Corporation of India (FCI), which is now buying wheat in Delhi on its own,” Gupta was quoted as saying by HT.

Earlier, AAP had alleged that the FCI has not yet opened its counters at Delhi’s grain markets for procurement of wheat at the minimum support price (MSP).

