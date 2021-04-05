Centre passed GNCTD Act to punish me for supporting farmers' protest: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (April 4) slamming the Centre alleged that his government was being “punished” for supporting the farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws.

During a 'Kisan mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Jind district, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief claimed that the BJP-led Centre brought the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) (GNCTD) Bill to “punish” the Delhi government.

“They have brought a Bill in Parliament to punish Kejriwal. We bore the brunt. They are punishing us for supporting farmers' agitation,” PTI quoted the Delhi CM as saying.

The GNCTD Act passed in the Parliament in March, increases the powers of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG). The Bill, which says "government" referred to in any law made by the Delhi legislative assembly will imply LG, was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 22. Amid huge uproar by the Opposition leaders, Rajya Sabha had passed the Bill on March 24.

Kejriwal said that all powers will now be with the LG, and asked, “What kind of law is this?”

He further said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to support the ongoing farmers’ agitation.“Any person who is with this agitation is a patriot and the one who is against the farmers' agitation is a traitor”, he added.

He claimed that he is ready to “make any sacrifice” for the protesting farmers.

The AAP supremo also condemned the alleged lathicharge on farmers at Rohtak on Saturday during a protest against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“In a country where farmers are not respected, the nation cannot progress. Should governments support farmers or cane-charge them? We strongly condemn this incident”, he said addressing a 'Kisan mahapanchayat’ in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

