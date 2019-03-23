BJP releases second list of 51 candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, 22 for Odisha Assembly polls

NEW DELHI: The BJP late on Friday evening announced its second list of candidates for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The list has names of 51 candidates who would be contesting in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly. It had earlier in the week announced 123 candidates for the assembly elections.



Those nominated on the party ticket include Bhagya lakshmi from Narasannapeta, Subba Rao Turasam from Rampachodavaram (ST), Gandham Koteswara Rao from Pedakurapadu among others.

BJP releases list of 51 candidates for elections to the legislative assembly of Andhra Pradesh, 22 candidates for Odisha and 1 candidate for by-election in Selsella (Meghalaya). pic.twitter.com/jtXFqFlQ3h — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

For the Odisha Assembly elections, the BJP released a list of 22 candidates, a day after it announced names of 99 candidates for the 147-member Assembly. The notabe names in the list inclide Ananta Das from Bolangir, Shisir Gomang from Gunupur (ST), Tripura Garda from Koraput (SC) among others.

The BJP has set a 120-plus mission for Odisha. In its fist list, it had fielded many new entrants who joined the BJP after resigning either from the ruling BJD headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik or the Congress.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will go for simultaneous polls along with Lok Sabha in four phases beginning from April 11.

The list was released by the party following the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting in New Delhi.