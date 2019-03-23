हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

BJP releases second list of 51 candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, 22 for Odisha Assembly polls

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will go for simultaneous polls along with Lok Sabha in four phases beginning from April 11.

BJP releases second list of 51 candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, 22 for Odisha Assembly polls

NEW DELHI: The BJP late on Friday evening announced its second list of candidates for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The list has names of 51 candidates who would be contesting in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly. It had earlier in the week announced 123 candidates for the assembly elections. 
 
Those nominated on the party ticket include Bhagya lakshmi from Narasannapeta, Subba Rao Turasam from Rampachodavaram (ST), Gandham Koteswara Rao from Pedakurapadu among others.

For the Odisha Assembly elections, the BJP released a list of 22 candidates, a day after it announced names of 99 candidates for the 147-member Assembly. The notabe names in the list inclide Ananta Das from Bolangir, Shisir Gomang from Gunupur (ST), Tripura Garda from Koraput (SC) among others.

The BJP has set a 120-plus mission for Odisha. In its fist list, it had fielded many new entrants who joined the BJP after resigning either from the ruling BJD headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik or the Congress.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will go for simultaneous polls along with Lok Sabha in four phases beginning from April 11.

The list was released by the party following the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting in New Delhi. 

Tags:
BJPAndhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2019Odisha Assembly elections 2019
Next
Story

Why Centre banned Yasin Malik-led Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Delhi Police arrests Jaish terrorist; Terrorist used to sell Kashmiri shawls