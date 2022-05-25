हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

BJP top brass to meet in Delhi to discuss plans for Modi govt's 8th anniversary celebrations

The BJP will complete its eight years at the Centre on May 30, which the party plans to celebrate from May 30 to June 14 on the theme of `Service, Good Governance and Poor Welfare`.

BJP top brass to meet in Delhi to discuss plans for Modi govt&#039;s 8th anniversary celebrations

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) top leaders and ministers will meet on Wednesday at the party headquarters here to discuss and plan for the programmes to mark the eight years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Speaking to ANI, a top source in the party said, "There will be a meeting at the BJP headquarters on May 25. We will discuss the plan and programme for the grand celebrations of eight years of the Modi Government".

The BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BL Santosh among others will take part in the meeting. The source in the party further said that they will also discuss the execution of 15 days long programmes related to 'Seva, Shushan, and Gareeb Kalyan' to mark eight years. The target is to reach people with all the policies and programmes of the government, said the source.

"The BJP is planning for the grand celebrations by reaching out to its people with government policies and programmes. The ministers will take out `Vikas Teeratha yatra`. Details will be discussed in the meeting tomorrow," the source added.

The BJP will complete its eight years at the Centre on May 30, which the party plans to celebrate from May 30 to June 14 on the theme of `Service, Good Governance and Poor Welfare`.

Notably, in the meeting of the BJP national office bearers that took place in Jaipur on May 20, a blueprint was prepared to take the report card of the government to the people.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiNDA8th anniversary celebartionsBJPJP NaddaAmit Shah
Next
Story

Qutab Minar row: Delhi Waqf Board asks ASI to allow Namaz at mosque on premises, Saket Court to pronounce order in June

Must Watch

PT1M33S

Videsh Superfast: security forces shot who killed 21 people in Texas