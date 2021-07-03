BJP wins 65 seats in UP Zila Panchayat chairperson election and other top stories

These are the top news stories for July 3, 2021:

1. Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as CM on Sunday, says 'work on people's issue'

Pushkar Singh Dhami who was named as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand will take oath on Sunday. Full story.

2. Something's cooking? AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

While the meeting has triggered speculations about a possible alliance for the upcoming 2022 polls, the Aam Aadmi Party leader, however, refused to comment. Full story.

3. Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: 5 times Bollywood’s power couple made headlines!

The nation woke up to shocking news of Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao ending their marriage. The couple, in a joint statement, announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage. Full story.

4. Bank fraud case: Assets of actor Dino Morea, DJ Aqeel and others attached by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that this is a bigger bank scam in volume than that of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud by fugitive diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, as it involves fraud to the tune of about Rs 16,000 crore. Full story.

5. Bizarre! MS Dhoni, son of Sachin Tendulkar, applies for post of teacher in Chhattisgarh

In a bizarre incident that has been reported from Chhattisgarh, an applicant name MS Dhoni, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, applied for the post of a teacher and even made it till the interview round. Full story.

6. India vs England: Pacer Ollie Robinson cleared to play immediately despite eight-match ban

Robinson had previously admitted breaching ECB Directives 3.3 and 3.4 in relation to a number of offensive tweets which were posted between 2012 and 2014. Full story

7. Check the list of major upcoming IPOs in July: Zomato, GR Infraprojects and more

According to a report, around 20 companies have filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch their public issues in the H2 of 2021 to secure more than Rs 20 crores. Full story.

8. Twitter to appoint resident grievance officer for India soon

Twitter had appointed California-based Jeremy Kessel as India’s new grievance redressal officer after Chatur quit his post. The update on the website of Twitter showed the appointment of Kessel in the new role. Full story.

Live TV