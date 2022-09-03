BJP's Giriraj Singh calls for a survey of mosques, madrasas in Bihar

Patna: Firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister, Giriraj Singh have demanded a survey of madrasas and mosques in Bihar similar to that in Uttar Pradesh. "We demanded from the Nitish Kumar government to survey the madrasas and mosques of Bihar, especially in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region. We must have data about who are running madrasas and mosques in these regions and who are staying in them," Singh said.

"The Yogi Adityanath government has taken the right decision and is surveying madrasas and mosques in Uttar Pradesh. We need the approach in Bihar as well to check at least those who are taking shelters in madrasas and mosques," the Union Minister added.

Seemanchal region of Bihar is considered Muslim dominant area of Bihar where more than 60 per cent population belongs to the Muslim community. Moreover, a large number of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals are also residing there illegally.