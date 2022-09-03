NewsIndia
BJP

5 JD-U MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur

Manipur assembly Secretary K. Meghajit Singh in said Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh has accepted the merger of the five JD-U MLAs to the legislature party of BJP in the Manipur Assembly under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.
 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 01:19 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

5 JD-U MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur

Five of the six Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MLAs in Manipur merged with the ruling BJP on Friday night, officials said. Manipur assembly Secretary K. Meghajit Singh in said Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh has accepted the merger of the five JD-U MLAs to the legislature party of BJP in the Manipur Assembly under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

The five legislators who joined BJP are Khumukcham Joykisan Singh (Thangmeiband), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), Md. Achab Uddin (Jiribam), Thangjam Arunkumar (Wangkhei) and L.M. Khaute (Churachandpur).

In the February-March assembly election, the JD-U had won six seats in the 60 member assembly and extended their support to the BJP government headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The sixth MLA who did not join the BJP is Md. Nasir, who was elected to the assembly from the Lilong assembly constituency.

The Opposition Congress has criticised the decision of the JD-U MLAs.

Manipur Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei in a tweet said: "5 out of 6 JD (U) MLAs from Manipur merging with BJP is not only unconstitutional, but the act also attracts disqualification under the Constitution of India. There will be a move to High Court to disqualify them. Save Constitution, Save Democracy.."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!