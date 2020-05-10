BJP's Kapil Mishra accuses Delhi government of hiding coronavirus COVID-19 death toll data

New Delhi: As India continues its battle against the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi has emerged as one of the top hotspots in the country with more than 6,542 cases and 73 deaths. Though BJP leader Kapil Mishra has alleged that the death toll is more than 300 and that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is falsifying the death toll data.

Since April 3, the number of dead bodies burnt in Nigambodh Ghat is more than 155, in Punjabi Bagh the number is 72, in ITO cemetery 95 bodies have been buried but the state government data as on May 10 says 73 people dead.

Mishra said, "The funeral of the COVID-19 victims are being held at Nigambodh Ghat, Punjabi Bagh and ITO. There are 3 CNG systems in Nigam Bodh Ghat, it takes 2 hours for the entire funeral process for one body. While the dead bodies are brought at the cremation ground continuously. In such a scenario family members have to wait for 2-3 hours to complete the funeral services of the deceased."

However, the Delhi government has blamed the hospital for the discrepancy in the death toll data.

Also, the problem is with PPE as persons arriving from the hospital don't have the kit and at the creamation ground people are not ready to touch the COVID-19 victim's dead body. In as such, first a PPE suit is arranged and then wait for people who are voluntarily ready to lend their shoulder to the dead body.

So, from getting medical treatment to funeral services there is chaos everywhere in Delhi.

(With inputs from Piyusha Sharma)