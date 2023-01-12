topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
SETHUSAMUDRAM PROJECT

BJP's u-turn on Sethusamudram project; to support MK Stalin only on THIS condition

'The Sethusamudram Project is essential to strengthening the economic development of Tamil Nadu and India. This great project was originally conceived in the year 1860 by Commander Taylor at a cost of Rs 50 lakh,' CM Stalin said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 05:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The BJP, which had opposed the project earlier, supported the resolution
  • The cm said that the DMK government wants the Centre to restart the abandoned project without any delay
  • The chief minister put forth the benefits of the project asserting that it will uplift the state’s economy

Trending Photos

BJP's u-turn on Sethusamudram project; to support MK Stalin only on THIS condition

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu assembly on Thursday passed a resolution urging the Centre to implement the Sethusamudram Project without further delay. The resolution moved by the state Chief Minister MK Stalin, requested the Union Government not to delay the project as it is important for Tamil Nadu and the country’s economic growth. “Due to political reasons, BJP opposed Sethusamudram Project. Former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalitha was in favour of this project but suddenly changed her stand and filed a case against it,” Stalin said.

The chief minister said that the DMK government wants the Centre to restart the abandoned project without any delay.

“The Sethusamudram Project is essential to strengthening the economic development of Tamil Nadu and India. This great project was originally conceived in the year 1860 by Commander Taylor at a cost of Rs 50 lakh,” CM Stalin said while moving the resolution.

The chief minister put forth the benefits of the project asserting that it will uplift the state’s economy and particularly help the southern districts oand ensure employment opportunities for the youth here. The BJP, which had opposed the project earlier, supported the resolution on Thursday.

Nainar Nagendran, the BJP's leader in the house, said, "We support this resolution. We would welcome the project if it would not affect Ram Setu. None would be happier than us in the south (south Tamil Nadu) if the project becomes a reality."

Live Tv

Sethusamudram projectTamil NaduBJPMK StalinDMKRam SetuCM MK Stalin

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?