Blood Tests to Determine Risk of Coronary Artery Disease

Your blood's cholesterol, triglycerides, and fibrinogen levels can give you a glimpse into the health of your heart. It's proactive to take steps toward a healthier heart by using blood tests to determine your risk of coronary artery disease. Understanding your results and choosing the appropriate steps will require cooperation from your healthcare provider.

To assess your risk of heart and cardiovascular disease, your healthcare practitioner may request lab tests on your blood and urine. Elevated levels of LDL [low-density lipoprotein] are an outcome that suggests a higher likelihood of developing heart disease. Your healthcare team develops the optimal care strategy for you with the aid of the test findings and your medical background.

Who performs the blood tests?

Blood is often drawn by a phlebotomist, also known as a phlebotomy technician, in a medical setting. The blood sample is put through a machine by a medical laboratory technician, who then gets the results.

Various blood tests help determine your risk of coronary artery disease

Healthcare professionals pay particular attention to the following when identifying heart disease risk.

Total cholesterol total (TC): Your risk of the blood vessel and cardiovascular disease is closely correlated with your total cholesterol.

Triglycerides (TG): Cardiovascular and blood vessel disease and TG are connected. High TG levels can be brought on by consuming simple sweets and carbs, a high-fat diet, and alcohol. Levels can be lowered with proper exercise.

High-density lipoprotein (HDL): Your "good cholesterol" is determined by this test. The risk of heart and blood vessel disease is lower at high levels.

Low-density lipoprotein [LDL]: LDL stands for low-density lipoprotein, or "bad cholesterol." A higher risk of heart and blood vessel disease is associated with high levels.

Complete blood count with differential (CBC): This test reveals details on the various components of your blood, including your platelets, white blood cells, and red blood cells. It can also identify anaemia.

Lipoprotein (a), or Lp(a): Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) named Lp(a) is linked with apo protein (a). Your danger of a heart attack, blood clots, stroke, fatty buildup in veins following cardiac surgery, and constriction of coronary arteries following angioplasty are all increased by elevated amounts of Lp(a).

High Lp(a) levels frequently occur within a family. If you have a genetic history of developing heart disease at a young age, your doctor might request this test for you.

Apolipoprotein B (ApoB): A significant protein in cholesterol is called apoB. According to research, ApoB may be a more accurate risk indicator overall than LDL on its own. Small, thick LDLs are a symptom of high ApoB levels.

Homocysteine (Hcy): Hcy belongs to the amino acid category. Your risk of developing cardiovascular and blood vessel disease rises with high levels.

Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c): Diabetes, which raises the risk of CAD, is diagnosed with the aid of HbA1c test. It displays the typical blood sugar levels during the last 2-3 months.

Fasting glucose (fasting blood sugar): This test helps calculate the blood sugar levels following a night of fasting. It can signify diabetes and prediabetes, which often boost heart disease risk.

Creatine kinase (CK): this is a muscle enzyme. Higher CK levels can occur if you happen to consume medicine to reduce cholesterol levels.

Fibrinogen: A protein is sought by this test in your blood. It helps in the clotting of blood. A heart attack is more likely if you have too much fibrinogen.

Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH): This examination reveals how well your thyroid is functioning. Heart illness and irregular heart rhythms are associated with thyroid disorders.

Ultra-sensitive C-reactive protein (us-CRP), or high-sensitivity CRP: The results of this test show vascular inflammation. The cardiovascular and blood vessel disease risk is increased with higher levels.

Urine albumin-creatinine ratio (uACR): This examination looks for protein in your urine. Urinary protein levels of a low proportion are a risk factor for blood vessels and heart disease. This is a component of screening, especially for diabetics.

MPO: This examination reveals inflammation. An increased risk of stroke, heart attack, and the requirement for coronary artery bypass surgery is associated with high levels. High levels can potentially indicate a worsening of cardiovascular disease.

Vitamin D: This fat-soluble vitamin regulates the amounts of phosphate and calcium in your body. Bone health is maintained by phosphate and calcium. Numerous health hazards have been connected to low vitamin D levels. Low levels in your vitamin D test may also indicate that you are not able to tolerate a statin (cholesterol medication).

Trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO): This material is a result of intestinal microbes. Eggs, meat, and dairy products all have high levels of this substance. High amounts of TMAO can result from taking supplements like lecithin, choline, L-carnitine, and others. Your risk of stroke, heart attack, heart disease, and clogged arteries rises when high levels are present in your blood (atherosclerosis).

Serum creatinine (CR): This chemical has to do with renal health. Your heart may experience stress if your kidneys aren't functioning properly. An increased risk of heart disease could be caused by chronic renal impairment. Furthermore, the heart might strain your kidneys.

Blood tests don't provide a conclusive diagnosis of heart disease, but they do help your doctor better understand your risk. Your doctor could suggest additional testing if the findings of your blood test indicate an elevated risk. Any queries or qualms you may have during this procedure can be discussed with your provider.

