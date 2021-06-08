Boxer murder in Rohtak: Youth brutally stabbed to death after he stopped eve-teasing

New Delhi: A 24-year-old youth, who was a state-level boxer, model and actor hailing from Rohtak in Haryana was stabbed to death as he took on a youth who used to eve-tease a 12-year-old. According to police, he was attacked with a knife after he tried stopping a youth who used to indulge in eve-teasing. The incident was captured on CCTV camera. A complaint has been registered at Old Sabzi Mandi police station in the city.

Kamesh was going to a relative's place in Tej colony when spotted the youth who used to indulge in eve-teasing and as he tried to warn him not to repeat his act, the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed him. "The accused suddenly pulled out the knife and stabbed him multiple times. Kamesh was rushed to PGIMS hospital (Rohtak) where he died," Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters), Rohtak, Gorakhpal said.

Some of the accused's friends were also present.

A case has been registered and further investigations were underway, the DSP said.

