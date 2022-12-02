'Brahmin, Baniya... go back to Sakhas': JNU HATE MESSAGES get harsher, dirtier

New Delhi, Some miscreants in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have once again put up anti-Brahmin and anti-Baniya community slogans. This time, the slogans that have emerged, read: "Brahmin, Baniya.. go back to Shakhas'. Apparantly, the miscreants have asked the students of two communities to leave the campus.

One of the slogan targetting the two communities also issued a serious threat: 'Brahmin, Baniya we are coming for you.'

The incident took place despite University administration's warning over the defacement. The obectionable slogans, that emerged in the morning, were written on the walls and faculty rooms in the School of International Studies (SIS), JNU.

The Vice-Chancellor, JNU, Prof. Santishree D Pandit`s statement, which came on Thursday, was in reaction to an incident of vandalism where the walls of the SIS, JNU were defaced with "anti-brahmin" slogans.

"The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all," read the notice from the Registrar JNU. Meanwhile, the Dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee has been asked to inquire and submit a report to the VC at the earliest. "JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates zero tolerance for any violence on campus," as per the notice issued by the Registrar. Further details on the matter are awaited.