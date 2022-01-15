Breaking: Election Commission extends ban on poll rallies, roadshows till January 22

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday (January 15) extended the ban on poll rallies and roadshows in states till January 22.

Further, the ECI has allowed political parties to hold indoor meetings with a maximum of 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall.

The poll body also directed political parties to comply with the provisions of the model code of conduct and to the pandemic control measures.

On January 8, the EC while announcing the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Manipur, Goa and Punjab, had banned public rallies, roadshows and similar physical campaigning events till January 15. The ban has now been extended by another week.

(With agency inputs)

