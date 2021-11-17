हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haryana

Breaking: Haryana schools to resume classes with 100% capacity from December 1

The Haryana government on Wednesday (November 17) announced that schools will resume physical classes with 100 per cent capacity from December 1.

Representational image

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Wednesday (November 17) announced that schools will resume physical classes with 100 per cent capacity from December 1.

(This is a breaking story.)

Tags:
HaryanaHaryana schoolsCOVID-19CoronavirusAir pollution
