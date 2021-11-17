हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi air pollution

BREAKING: Not asking employees to work from home, Centre tells SC in affidavit on air pollution

The Centre also stated that it has advised its employees in Delhi to resort to carpooling.

BREAKING: Not asking employees to work from home, Centre tells SC in affidavit on air pollution
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday (November 17, 2021) told Supreme Court in an affidavit on air pollution that it is not asking the Central government employees to work from home as normalisation is returning after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centre also stated that it has advised its employees in Delhi to resort to carpooling to reduce the number of vehicles used by them for commuting.

However, the Centre added that the number of vehicles used by the Central government is a 'minuscule' fraction of the total vehicles in Delhi and stopping them from plying would not make much impact towards improving the air quality in the national capital.

(More details awaited)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi air pollutionAir pollutionSupreme CourtDelhi air qualityCOVID-19
Next
Story

Indian Railways to unveil its first ‘pod hotel’ in Mumbai today, check key features

Must Watch

PT1M3S

VAT on Petrol-Diesel reduced in Rajasthan, electricity rates increased