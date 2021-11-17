BREAKING: Not asking employees to work from home, Centre tells SC in affidavit on air pollution

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday (November 17, 2021) told Supreme Court in an affidavit on air pollution that it is not asking the Central government employees to work from home as normalisation is returning after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centre also stated that it has advised its employees in Delhi to resort to carpooling to reduce the number of vehicles used by them for commuting.

However, the Centre added that the number of vehicles used by the Central government is a 'minuscule' fraction of the total vehicles in Delhi and stopping them from plying would not make much impact towards improving the air quality in the national capital.

(More details awaited)

