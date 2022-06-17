New Delhi: The Haryana government on Friday (June 17) ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the wake of protests against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme, ANI reported. As per the order, the restrictions will be enforced for the next 24 hours with immediate effect i.e. till 16:30 hours (tomorrow) in view of potential law and order situation.

(This is a developing story)