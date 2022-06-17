NewsIndia
AGNIPATH

BREAKING: Haryana suspends internet, SMS services amid Agnipath scheme protests

Agnipath protests: As per the Haryana government order, the restrictions will be enforced for the next 24 hours with immediate effect i.e. till 16:30 hours (tomorrow). 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Haryana suspends internet, SMS services amid Agnipath scheme protests

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Friday (June 17) ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the wake of protests against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme, ANI reported. As per the order, the restrictions will be enforced for the next 24 hours with immediate effect i.e. till 16:30 hours (tomorrow) in view of potential law and order situation.

(This is a developing story)

AgnipathHaryanaAgnipath protestsagnipath scheme

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?
DNA Video
DNA: Why does everyone want a government job in our country?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Why is it so difficult to change the system in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the pension of MPs and MLAs not stopped?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?