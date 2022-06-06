हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nupur Sharma remarks

BREAKING: India slams OIC, says Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad 'do not reflect' views of New Delhi

On suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's statement on Prophet Mohammad, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. "They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India," the MEA said.

Nupur Sharma (File photo)

New Delhi: India on Monday (June 6, 2022) slammed the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad

"The Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat's unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions," the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies," the statement added.

"It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests," the MEA said and urged the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions.

(This is a breaking news, more details awaited)

