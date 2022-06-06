New Delhi: India on Monday (June 6, 2022) slammed the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

"The Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat's unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions," the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies," the statement added.

Our response to media queries regarding recent statement by General Secretariat of the OIC:https://t.co/961dqr76qf pic.twitter.com/qrbKgtoWnC — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 6, 2022

"It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests," the MEA said and urged the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions.

(This is a breaking news, more details awaited)