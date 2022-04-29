हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BS Raju

Breaking: Lt General BS Raju appointed as new Vice Chief of Army Staff

Lt General BS Raju will replace Lt Gen Manoj Pande as the next Vice Chief of Army Staff. 

Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Lt General BS Raju has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of Army Staff.

Lt General BS Raju will take over as the next Vice Chief of Army Staff from Lt Gen Manoj Pande, who has been appointed as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff. 

Pande, who took charge as the Vice Chief of Army Staff on February 1, will helm the Indian Army after incumbent Gen MM Naravane retires on April 30. Lt Gen Pande will become the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to take charge of the force. Till now, the post has been held by officers from infantry, artillery and armoured regiments.

Meanwhile, the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) remains vacant after Gen Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in December last year. 

(With agency inputs)

