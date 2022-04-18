हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Lt Gen Manoj Pande to be the new Indian Army Chief, know all about him

Manoj Pande is the Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General who will succeed General Manoj Mukund Naravane on April 30.

Lt Gen Manoj Pande to be the new Indian Army Chief, know all about him

New Delhi: The Central Government on Monday appointed Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Pande as the next chief of the Indian Army. The officer will take over the new office on May 1.

"Government has decided to appoint Lieutenant General Manoj Pande as the next chief of army staff," the Defence officials told ANI.

Who is Manoj Pande 

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Manoj Pande is the Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General. He will succeed General Manoj Mukund Naravane who is scheduled to complete his 28 month-tenure on April 30.

The 29th Army chief, Pande, will be the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff.

 Pande was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in December 1982.

Lieutenant General Pande commanded an engineer regiment during Operation Parakram in the Pallanwala sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Operation Parakram, the large-scale mobilisation of troops and weapons to the western border, followed the December 2001 terror attack on Parliament that brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

In his 39-year military career, Lt General Pande has commanded an engineer brigade in the western theatre, an infantry brigade along LoC, a mountain division in the Ladakh sector and a corps in the northeast.

He was the commander-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command before he took charge of the Eastern Command.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian ArmyNew Army chiefLt Gen Manoj PandeGen Manoj Narvanedefence news
Next
Story

Saffron flag placed on Gujarat dargah on Hanuman Jayanti, 30 arrested

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Big explosion in Istanbul