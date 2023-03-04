Manish Sisodia To Spend Holi Behind Bars, Court Defers Bail Plea Hearing To March 10

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is set to spend the festive day of Holi behind bars as a Delhi court deferred the hearing on his bail plea to March 10. Sisodia, in his bail plea, had mentioned the festival of Holi and his wife's health as the primary reasons to grant bail. However, the court didn't grant relief to Sisodia today, deferring the matter for March 10.



Meanwhile, CBI has also sought further 3-day remand of Sisodia as hearing begins in Rouse Avenue Court. Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Manish Sisodia, has opposed CBI's application for an extension of remand. During the hearing, the CBI counsel while seeking three days extension of remand said that Sisodia is not cooperating and he was interrogated daily till almost till around 8 p.m.

Opposing the extension of remand, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan appearing for Sisodia said that the inefficiency of the agency cannot be ground of remand. "Today you have a simple ground to say he is not answering, not cooperating. Keeping in police custody will trace the documents they were not able to find? It cannot be a ground," Krishnan argued.

"Remand is exception. You have 15 days doens`t mean court will give 15 days. Court will have to see. What is the compelling reason? It is my submission that When you grant remand for first time, parameters have been met. When it is granted second time, test is higher. Scrutiny has to be more," he added.

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing on behalf of Sisodia, argued that when they (CBI) have to now come up and say that he`s not disclosing true facts, not cooperating. "This was their previous remand application. It`s today too. What prevents them to say same thing again after three days?" he argued. Sisodia on Friday moved a bail plea in the same case.

Special judge Nagpal on Monday had sent Sisodia to five days CBI custody. The agency arrested Sisodia on February 26 after eight hours of questioning. The CBI had said that they arrested him for alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy as he gave "evasive replies" and "did not co-operate in the investigation".

It said that the present case was registered against the former Deputy Chief Minister & In charge Excise Minister, and 14 others for investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of Excise Policy for 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons.

Live TV