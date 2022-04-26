A massive fire broke out at Delhi's Bhalaswa dump yard, at least 10 fire tenders present at the spot, reported ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Bhalaswa dump yard; 10 fire tenders present at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/H02lv6qseV — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

According to PTI, the fire department received information about the blaze around 5.47 pm following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said.

Three more incidents of fire were reported in the capital today.

A fire broke out at the Transport Bhawan on Parliament Street here on Tuesday. The fire started from an air-conditioner in one of the rooms of the building.

In another incident, a shop caught fire and spread to other stores in Amar Colony's main market in Lajpat Nagar.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, "The fire started from a shop on the ground floor and spread to other stores and a restaurant. The fire also spread to the residence and an office on the first floor of the building."

A DTC bus also caught fire on Tuesday afternoon on Vikas Marg area here.

More Details are awaited.

