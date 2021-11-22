हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Grenade blast near Army's gate in Pathankot, police on high alert

The grenade was hurled near the Army station gate by unknown persons who came on a bike when a marriage procession was passing from the area.

Breaking News: Grenade blast near Army&#039;s gate in Pathankot, police on high alert
Image courtesy: ANI

Pathankot: A grenade took place near the Army station gate in Punjab's Pathankot early on Monday (November 22), said an ANI report citing Defence sources. No injuries have been reported so far. 

The grenade was hurled near the Army station gate by unknown persons who came on a bike when a marriage procession was passing from the area, said the report. The blast took place at the Indian Army`s Triveni Gate near Pathankot`s Dheerapul.

The police force has been rushed to the spot where they are reportedly checking the CCTV footage. 

All the police check-posts of Pathankot have been put on alert. Parts of the grenade were recovered from the site by the local police officials, the sources told ANI.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the incident is underway. 

