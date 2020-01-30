Breaking News: Sharjeel Imam confesses to inflammatory remark in video, says 'will continue protest'

During an interrogation with the Delhi Police's special cell, Sharjeel Imam, an anti-CAA activist and student from JNU, confessed that the video of his inflammatory speech is genuine. Imam ruled out the possibility of the video being doctored but claimed that while his speech was almost an hour-long the viral video of his speech is an edited version. Police has made a video recording of his statements during interrogation.

Sharjeel purportedly admitted that he said those things but in the heat of the moment. However, officers of the Crime Branch and Special Cell who interrogated Sharjeel believe that he gave the speech as a deliberate strategy.

According to the special cell, Sharjeel has no regrets on his speech and he will continue with his protest.

On Wednesday, a Delhi court had remanded him to five-day custody of the Delhi Police Crime Branch. Sharjeel had been arrested on Tuesday from Bihar's Jehanabad.

Live TV

In the video shot on January 25 at Delhi, Sharjeel had made objectionable comments on Assam. An FIR was filed against him under IPC sections 124 A (an offence by words, either spoken or written cause disaffection against Government established by law), 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) by the Delhi Police on January 26.

Apart from Delhi, five other state police departments including Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur have booked Sharjeel under the relevant sections of the IPC.