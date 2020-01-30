Sharjeel Imam highly radicalised, wants to turn India into Islamic nation: Delhi Police

A day after he was remanded to five-day custody of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, Sharjeel Imam in his interrogation spoke about turning India into an Islamic state. As per sources, it has come to light that Sharjeel is highly radicalised and that he speaks about turning India into an Islamic state.

Sharjeel repeatedly told officers that Muslims were being treated poorly in this country and so he was raising his voice against this. He admitted that he knew he could be arrested for his speech but showed no regrets.

The JNU student confessed that he said those things in the video in the heat of the moment. However, officers of the Crime Branch and Special Cell who interrogated Sharjeel believe that he gave the speech as a deliberate strategy.

In the video shot on January 25 at Delhi, Sharjeel had made objectionable comments on Assam. In a series of videos that went viral on social media, Sharjeel can be heard saying, "If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do this. It will take the administration at least one month to disperse all of them."

Police has sent all his videos to FSL for investigation, in addition to investigating all his social media accounts. Also, his links with the Islamic Youth Federation and PFI is being investigated. The police is investigating if Sharjeel was working alone or if more people are involved with him.

Sharjeel was arrested on Tuesday by the Delhi Police at Bihar`s Jehanabad and brought him to Delhi for questioning.