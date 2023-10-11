trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673772
NewsIndia
NIA RAIDS

BREAKING: NIA Raids Multiple States In Major Crackdown On Popular Front Of India

A team of NIA officials has descended on the residence of Abdul Wahid Sheikh in Mumbai's Vikhroli area. Sheikh, previously accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blast case, was subsequently acquitted.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: NIA Raids Multiple States In Major Crackdown On Popular Front Of India

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a series of raids targeting the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI) in various states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Official sources reported that the raids are presently underway at multiple locations in Maharashtra since Wednesday morning.

A team of NIA officials has descended on the residence of Abdul Wahid Sheikh in Mumbai's Vikhroli area. Sheikh, previously accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blast case, was subsequently acquitted.

Simultaneously, the NIA is executing searches in multiple areas in Madurai pertaining to the PFI case. Furthermore, in collaboration with local law enforcement, the NIA has commenced raids in the Ballimaran area of Old Delhi falling under the jurisdiction of Hauz Qazi police station. The operations in this area began early Wednesday morning.

News agency ANI also shared visuals of the ongoing NIA raids in the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.

 

 

A separate NIT team is also carrying out searches in Rajasthan's Tonk district as part of the operation against the banned outfit. 

 

 

Earlier this September, the Enforcement Directorate had carried out similar searches at the residences of former PFI workers in four districts of Kerala - Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Wayanad. In August, the NIA had also raided the homes of several PFI operatives in Malappuram, targeting individuals like Thayyil Hamza in Vengara, Kalathiparambil Yahuti in Tirur, Haneefa in Tanur, and Rangattur Padikkaparambil Jaffer - all affiliated with the banned PFI.

These recent actions follow the NIA's earlier attachment of the Green Valley Academy in Manjeri in early August, a prominent arm and physical training centre associated with PFI.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Hamas!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!