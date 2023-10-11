BREAKING: NIA Raids Multiple States In Major Crackdown On Popular Front Of India

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a series of raids targeting the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI) in various states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Official sources reported that the raids are presently underway at multiple locations in Maharashtra since Wednesday morning.

A team of NIA officials has descended on the residence of Abdul Wahid Sheikh in Mumbai's Vikhroli area. Sheikh, previously accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blast case, was subsequently acquitted.

Simultaneously, the NIA is executing searches in multiple areas in Madurai pertaining to the PFI case. Furthermore, in collaboration with local law enforcement, the NIA has commenced raids in the Ballimaran area of Old Delhi falling under the jurisdiction of Hauz Qazi police station. The operations in this area began early Wednesday morning.

News agency ANI also shared visuals of the ongoing NIA raids in the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.

A separate NIT team is also carrying out searches in Rajasthan's Tonk district as part of the operation against the banned outfit.

Earlier this September, the Enforcement Directorate had carried out similar searches at the residences of former PFI workers in four districts of Kerala - Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Wayanad. In August, the NIA had also raided the homes of several PFI operatives in Malappuram, targeting individuals like Thayyil Hamza in Vengara, Kalathiparambil Yahuti in Tirur, Haneefa in Tanur, and Rangattur Padikkaparambil Jaffer - all affiliated with the banned PFI.

These recent actions follow the NIA's earlier attachment of the Green Valley Academy in Manjeri in early August, a prominent arm and physical training centre associated with PFI.