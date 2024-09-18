One Nation, One Election: Cabinet Approves Kovind Panel Report On Simultaneous Polls

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the 'one nation, one election' proposal, as per the Kovind committee's recommendation, announced Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The high-level committee's report on 'one nation, one election' was presented to the Union Cabinet the same day. The committee, led by ex-president Ram Nath Kovind, had initially submitted its findings in March, just before the Lok Sabha election dates were declared.

The approval of the report was unanimous, Vaishnaw confirmed. The submission of the report to the Cabinet aligns with the law ministry's agenda for the first 100 days. The committee suggested that the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections should be conducted simultaneously as an initial measure, followed by aligned local body elections within the subsequent 100 days.

Furthermore, the committee proposed the formation of an 'Implementation Group' tasked with overseeing the application of the committee's recommendations. It also advised the Election Commission of India (ECI), in collaboration with state election bodies, to prepare a unified electoral roll and voter ID cards.

Currently, the ECI oversees Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, while state election commissions manage local body elections for municipalities and panchayats. The committee's recommendations include up to 18 constitutional amendments, the majority of which do not require ratification by state Assemblies. Nonetheless, these amendments will necessitate the passage of specific Constitution amendment Bills in Parliament.

Certain recommendations, such as those pertaining to a single electoral roll and voter ID card, will require the approval of at least half of the states. In a related development, the Law Commission is expected to release its report on simultaneous elections soon, a concept strongly supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is anticipated that the Law Commission will suggest conducting concurrent elections for all three levels of government—the Lok Sabha, state Assemblies, and local bodies like municipalities and panchayats—starting with the elections in 2029, and also propose a framework for a unity government in scenarios like a hung parliament.