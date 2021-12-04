PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone of multiple projects in Dehradun

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 4, 2021) inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crores in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

PM Modi, while addressing the crowd at the event, said, "In the last 5 years, the Centre has approved more than Rs 1 lakh crores for the development of Uttarakhand. More than Rs 18,000 crores have been invested in today's developmental projects."

"Today, India is moving forward with the intention of investing more than Rs 100 lakh crores in modern infrastructure," PM Narendra Modi said.

"Today, I am very happy that the foundation stone of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been laid. When it is ready, the time taken to travel from Delhi to Dehradun will be almost halved," the prime minister added.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the significant focus of the visit is on projects to improve road infrastructure and increase tourism in the region. "This is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to boost connectivity in the areas which were once considered far-flung," the PMO had said in a release earlier.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of eleven development projects today. This includes the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) which will be built at a cost of around Rs 8300 crore. It will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the 'Child Friendly City Project' in Dehradun to make the city child friendly by making the roads safer for their travel.

