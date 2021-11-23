हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BREAKING: PM Narendra Modi speaks to Karnataka CM Bommai, takes stock of situation

(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 23, 2021) spoke to Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai regarding heavy rains in the state. The prime minister also took stock of the situation in the state.

The phone calls come at a time when the parts of the state are bettering incessant heavy rainfall. 

The state capital, Bengaluru, is likely to receive light to moderate showers for the next 48 hours. Thunderstorm with lightning is likely over the next 24 hours at isolated places over the state.

Meanwhile, a total of 24 people have lost their lives due to incessant rains across the state since the beginning of this month. “A total of 24 people lost their lives due to heavy rain in Karnataka. Crop damage at over 5 hectares of land. As many as 658 houses were completely damaged while 8,495 homes were partially damaged. At least 191 livestock were reported dead,” said CMO in a statement.

Karnataka Disaster Management Authority officials revealed that as per the preliminary loss and damages estimated by the authority so far since November one, 658 houses have been completely damaged, while 8,495 houses have been partially damaged.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also announced that a compensation of Rs 1 lakh will be given for house collapses. The Karnataka government have released Rs 500 crore for roads and bridges, and have made emergency rescue teams all around the city. 

IMDIndia Meteorological Department (IMD)Karnataka rainsBengaluru rainsKarnataka CMPM Narendra Modi
