Breaking: Raghubar Das New Governor Of Odisha, Indra Sena Reddy Governor Of Tripura
The President of India Droupadi Murmu has appointed new governors for Odisha and Tripura.
Trending Photos
The President of India Droupadi Murmu has appointed new governors for Odisha and Tripura. While former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das has been appointed Governor of Odisha, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu has been made Governor of Tripura.
Raghubar Das served as the CM of Jharkhand between 2014 and 2019.
This is a developing story.
Live Tv