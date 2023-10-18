trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677130
Breaking: Raghubar Das New Governor Of Odisha, Indra Sena Reddy Governor Of Tripura

The President of India Droupadi Murmu has appointed new governors for Odisha and Tripura. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
The President of India Droupadi Murmu has appointed new governors for Odisha and Tripura. While former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das has been appointed Governor of Odisha, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu has been made Governor of Tripura.

Raghubar Das served as the CM of Jharkhand between 2014 and 2019.

This is a developing story.

