JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, whose son Prajwal is accused of sexually abusing several women, was taken into custody by SIT sleuths on Saturday, news agency PTI quoted police officials as saying. The action came minutes after a court here rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a kidnapping case, officials said. A case was filed in Mysuru against Revanna, a former Minister and son of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and his confidant Sathish Babanna for allegedly abducting a woman, who is also alleged to have been sexually abused by his son and MP Prajwal Revanna. Further details are awaited.

