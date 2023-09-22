trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665740
BREAKING: Sports Minister Cancels China Tour After Beijing Denies Entry To Three Arunachal Athletes

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday cancelled his China visit after the neighouring country denied entry to three Indian athletes, hailing from Arunanchal Pradesh

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday cancelled his China visit after the neighouring country denied entry to three Indian athletes, hailing from Arunanchal Pradesh. India has also launched protest throught official channels in Beijing and New Delhi. 

