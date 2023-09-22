BREAKING: Sports Minister Cancels China Tour After Beijing Denies Entry To Three Arunachal Athletes
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday cancelled his China visit after the neighouring country denied entry to three Indian athletes, hailing from Arunanchal Pradesh
