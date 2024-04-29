Advertisement
Breaking: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Gets Delhi Police Notice In Amit Shah's Doctored Video Case

The Delhi Police have asked Reddy to join the probe on May 1. Earlier yesterday, the Delhi Police filed an FIR on a complaint by the Union Ministry Of Home Affairs.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 03:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Police has sent a notice to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in connection with the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah related to reservation. The cops have identified five people in connection with the case. The notice will be sent to them as well. The Delhi Police have asked Reddy to join the probe on May 1. Earlier yesterday, the Delhi Police filed an FIR on a complaint by the Union Ministry Of Home Affairs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had filed a complaint with the Delhi Police saying that it has been found that some doctored videos are being circulated by users of Facebook and X (Twitter). It said that the video seems to be doctored spreading misleading information to create disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order issues.

BJP critics have been sharing the altered video on social media site with the claim that the saffron party is planning to end reservation.

