Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2766858
NewsIndia
MUKESH SAHNI MURDER

BREAKING: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahni's Father Murdered; Investigation Underway

The Darbhanga Police have taken swift action by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of IPS officer Kamya Mishra. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 09:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahni's Father Murdered; Investigation Underway

Darbhanga: In a shocking incident, Jitan Sahni, the father of former Bihar Minister and VIP Party Supremo Mukesh Sahni, was found murdered in his home in Biroul, Darbhanga. The body was discovered on Tuesday morning, and preliminary reports suggest that the murder was committed with a sharp weapon. The house was found ransacked, indicating a possible struggle before the tragic incident.

Mukesh Sahni, who was in Mumbai at the time, is currently en route to Patna via Hyderabad due to the unavailability of a direct flight. The Darbhanga Police have taken swift action by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of IPS officer Kamya Mishra. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Darbhanga directed the formation of the SIT to expedite the investigation.

Further measures have been implemented as an Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Muzaffarpur has been dispatched to the crime scene. Additionally, a high-ranking officer of ADG rank from the police headquarters is being sent to Darbhanga to oversee the investigation. Local law enforcement officials, including DSP Town and the SDM, have also arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?