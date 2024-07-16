Darbhanga: In a shocking incident, Jitan Sahni, the father of former Bihar Minister and VIP Party Supremo Mukesh Sahni, was found murdered in his home in Biroul, Darbhanga. The body was discovered on Tuesday morning, and preliminary reports suggest that the murder was committed with a sharp weapon. The house was found ransacked, indicating a possible struggle before the tragic incident.

Mukesh Sahni, who was in Mumbai at the time, is currently en route to Patna via Hyderabad due to the unavailability of a direct flight. The Darbhanga Police have taken swift action by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of IPS officer Kamya Mishra. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Darbhanga directed the formation of the SIT to expedite the investigation.

Further measures have been implemented as an Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Muzaffarpur has been dispatched to the crime scene. Additionally, a high-ranking officer of ADG rank from the police headquarters is being sent to Darbhanga to oversee the investigation. Local law enforcement officials, including DSP Town and the SDM, have also arrived at the scene to assess the situation.