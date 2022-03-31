BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Bihar Board to declare matric result soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, details here

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2022 today.

The Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be declared on the BSEB's official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB will release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 around 1 PM.

Bihar Board Class 10th students can check their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As soon as the results are announced, students are advised to download their scorecards for future reference. BSEB Class 10 students can also access Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 on the DigiLocker app.

Bihar board Matric result 2022 mark sheets will include name, roll code and roll number, registration number of the students, marks in each subject, total marks and qualifying status.

Over 17 lakh students are said to have appeared for the Bihar Board Class X exams this year. The Bihar Board Matric exams were held from February 17 to February 24, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.

Class 12 result of Bihar board was released earlier on March 16, however, class 10th result go delayed due to the paper leak on February 17 following which the Mathematics exam was cancelled and rescheduled for March 24.

In order to pass, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in the BSEB Class 10th result. Students will also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those who fail to obtain a minimum passing percentage or fail a subject will have to reappear for the particular subject again.

