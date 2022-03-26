Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB to announce results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, know how to check

New Delhi: Bihar Class 10 Board Exam Result is likely to be released by the Bihar School Examination Board by the end of this month. Though the board has yet not issued an official date, the result is expected to be out tentatively on March 30.

Candidates will be able to check their Bihar Board results online on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Important Dates

BSEB Class 10 Result date: March 30, 2022 (Tentative)

BSEB Class 10 Result time: 3 PM (Tentative)

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Here’s a step by step guide to check your score

Go to Bihar Board’s one of the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.

Now land on the homepage and click on the Matric Result 2022 link.

Enter required credentials used at the time of application

The result will be displayed on the screen (might take some time due to server issues)

Download your scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Bihar Board 10 Result 2022

Class 12 result of Bihar board was released earlier on March 16, however, class 10th result go delayed due to the paper leak on February 17 following which the Mathematics exam was cancelled and rescheduled for March 24.

Bihar Board 10 Result 2022: Cutoff

BSEB has released the Bihar board Class 10 answer keys. The BSEB answer keys can be used to calculate the probable score in the Bihar board exam.

In order to pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in the BSEB 10th result.

Students will also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects.

Those who fail to obtain a minimum passing percentage or fail a subject will have to reappear for the particular subject again.

