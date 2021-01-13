हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSF

BSF detects another tunnel along International Border with Pakistan in J&K's Kathua

The Border Security Force detected a tunnel along the International Border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

BSF detects another tunnel along International Border with Pakistan in J&amp;K&#039;s Kathua

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a tunnel along the International Border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

The tunnel was detected by BSF troops in Bobiyaan village during an operation this morning in Samba district of Jammu division on Wednesday (January 13, 2021).

The tunnel has been constructed from across the border in Pakistan to facilitate infiltration bid of terrorists into the Indian side.

The tunnel originating from Pakistan was dug for nearly 100 meters inside the Indian territory, offcials said.

Senior BSF personnel and police officers have reached the spot.

(This is a developing story, further details are awaited)

BSFIndiaPakistan
