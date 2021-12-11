हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSF Recruitment 2021

BSF Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies announced at rectt.bsf.gov.in, details here

Candidates can apply for the posts at the BSF's official website- rectt.bsf.gov.in. 

BSF Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies announced at rectt.bsf.gov.in, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for the recruitment of Indian citizens in various vacancies. BSF has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates to fill several vacancies in Group-‘C’ combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts.

According to the advertisement, this recruitment drive is being conducted for positions in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up. Candidates can apply for the posts at the BSF's official website- rectt.bsf.gov.in. 

It may be noted that the last day to apply for this recruitment drive is December 29, 2021, at 11:59 PM.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

  • ASI - 01 Post
  • HC (Carpenter, Sewerman) - 06 Posts 
  • Constable (Generator Operator, Generator Mechanic, Linemen) - 65 Posts 

BSF Recruitment 2021: Age limit 

The candidates must be between 18 to 25 years of age (as on December 29, 2021). 

BSF Recruitment 2021: Official notification

Check BSF Recruitment Official Advertisement

BSF Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The application by the candidates must be submitted through ONLINE mode only. No other mode for submission of application is accepted. Candidates can apply through BSF's website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in.

