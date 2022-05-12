New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday (May 12) backed jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and said his continued incarceration is a "strangulation of justice" in the eyes of the people.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati accused the BJP of targeting and “harassing” poor, Dalits, tribals and Muslims "like the Congress" party.

"In Uttar Pradesh and other BJP ruled states, like the Congress, the manner in which poor, Dalits, tribals and Muslims are being harassed by making them victims of atrocities and fear is very sad, whereas their (BJP) kindness is continuing in the affairs of others,” the former UP chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Coming out in support of SP’s Khan, the BSP chief said, "In this sequence, the matter of continuous hateful and terror (like) action by the UP government on its opponents and keeping senior MLA Mohammad Azam Khan in jail for about two-and-a-half years is in the news which, in the eyes of the people, if not strangulating justice then what."

SP MLA from Rampur Azam Khan is in Sitapur jail for over two years on various charges including corruption. Earlier on Wednesday, Khan was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in the case of illegal possession of enemy property. The former UP minister has been granted bail in 88 out of 89 cases against him. However, he will be released from jail only after he gets bail in the last case, PTI reported.

In a strong reprimand, the Supreme Court on Wednesday had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a reply over the delay in filing a reply in hearing the bail application of Azam Khan.

"What is this? Why not let him go. He has been in jail for two years. One or two cases are okay but it cannot be in 89 cases. Whenever he gets bail, he is again sent to jail in some other matter. You file a reply. We will hear on Tuesday," the bench had said.

