Budget Session Kicks Off Today: FM Sitharaman To Table Economic Survey In Parliament

Budget Session 2025: The Budget session kicks off on Friday, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2024-25. The survey will provide an official assessment of the economy's performance in the current financial year and list the challenges facing the nation.

The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament ahead of the Union Budget, also provides a roadmap for reforms and growth. It was prepared by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran. The survey outlines developments in the economy and various sectors and provides an outlook for the next financial year.

The document is expected to provide an assessment of key developments like slowing growth, declining value of the rupee against the US dollar, and subdued consumption demand. Often surveys come up with new and out-of-the-box ideas to meet challenges relating to poverty alleviation, climate change, education, infrastructure development, and the financial sector.

On Saturday, the Finance Minister will table the first full Budget of the Modi 3.0 government amid expectations of tweaking income tax slabs, a major boost for the infrastructure sector, and larger allocations for rural development and the education sector.

The Budget Session will commence on Friday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13, and the second part will start on March 10. The session will conclude on April 4. The session's legislative agenda has 16 bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Immigration and Foreigners Bill.

