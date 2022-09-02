NewsIndia
HIMANTA BISWA SARMA

'Bulldozers on madrassas will continue, UNTILL...', Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes EXPLOSIVE remark

The Assam government first took action on the madrassa in Morigaon on 4 August. Earlier this month, the state's chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the state was becoming a bastion of Islamic fundamentalism. At the same time, he had told that the security forces had busted 5 jihadi modules since March.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 11:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Many madrasas were demolished in Assam in recent times.
  • A madrassa located in Bongaigaon district was demolished on Wednesday.
  • This is the third madrasa that has been demolished by the Assam government.

Trending Photos

'Bulldozers on madrassas will continue, UNTILL...', Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes EXPLOSIVE remark

Amid objections from AIUDF and Muslim student groups over bulldozers on madrassas in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the government will continue to take "the strictest action" if these institutions are used for "anti-India activities". Assam CM said, "Our sole intention is to see that they are not used by jihadi elements. If a madrasa is not being used for jihadi activities, there is no question of demolishing them."

On Wednesday, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has asked the state’s BJP-led government to stop 'Bulldozer Raj' and deal with anti-national elements in a legal manner. On Thursday, he visited the site of the demolition of the third madrasa in Bongaigaon district. There he said, "If necessary, I will move to the court." Let us tell you that many madrasas were demolished in Assam in recent times. A madrassa located in Bongaigaon district was demolished on Wednesday. The special thing is that after the arrest of 37 people with connections to AQIS/ABT (Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent and Ansarullah Bangla Team), this is the third madrasa that has been demolished by the Assam government. Earlier on Monday, the government had taken such action in Barpeta district.

Talking to news agency ANI, SP Swapnaneel Deka said, "The district administration has said in one of its orders that the structure of the madrasa is weak and not safe for humans, because the madrasa building was not built according to APWD / IS norms."

The Assam government first took action on the madrassa in Morigaon on 4 August. Earlier this month, the state's chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the state was becoming a bastion of Islamic fundamentalism. At the same time, he had told that the security forces had busted 5 jihadi modules since March.

Live Tv

Himanta Biswa SarmaAssam CMmadrassaassam madrassa demolition

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Is common man's life, the cheapest thing in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?