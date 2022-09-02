Amid objections from AIUDF and Muslim student groups over bulldozers on madrassas in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the government will continue to take "the strictest action" if these institutions are used for "anti-India activities". Assam CM said, "Our sole intention is to see that they are not used by jihadi elements. If a madrasa is not being used for jihadi activities, there is no question of demolishing them."

On Wednesday, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has asked the state’s BJP-led government to stop 'Bulldozer Raj' and deal with anti-national elements in a legal manner. On Thursday, he visited the site of the demolition of the third madrasa in Bongaigaon district. There he said, "If necessary, I will move to the court." Let us tell you that many madrasas were demolished in Assam in recent times. A madrassa located in Bongaigaon district was demolished on Wednesday. The special thing is that after the arrest of 37 people with connections to AQIS/ABT (Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent and Ansarullah Bangla Team), this is the third madrasa that has been demolished by the Assam government. Earlier on Monday, the government had taken such action in Barpeta district.

Talking to news agency ANI, SP Swapnaneel Deka said, "The district administration has said in one of its orders that the structure of the madrasa is weak and not safe for humans, because the madrasa building was not built according to APWD / IS norms."

The Assam government first took action on the madrassa in Morigaon on 4 August. Earlier this month, the state's chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the state was becoming a bastion of Islamic fundamentalism. At the same time, he had told that the security forces had busted 5 jihadi modules since March.