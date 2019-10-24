By-election results 2019: List of winners in 51 Assembly and Satara, Samastipur

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies is underway. The polling for these seats were held on October 21.
The number of seats which went to bypolls are in Uttar Pradesh were Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Balha (SC), Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Manikpur, Jalalpur, Ghosi, Gangoh, and Govind Nagar.
The list will be updated as and when the results are confirmed.
3 ) Uttar Pradesh Seats
|Name of Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Pratapgarh
|Zaidpur (SC)
|Balha (SC)
|Rampur,
|Lucknow Cantonment
|Manikpur
|Jalalpur
|Ghosi
|Gangoh
|Govind Nagar
|Iglas (SC)
4) Bihar Seats
|Name of Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Kishanganj
|Simri Bakhtiarpur
|Daraunda
|Nathnagar
|Belhar
5) Assam Seats
|Name of Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Rangapara
|Sonari
|Ratabari
|Jania
6) Punjab Seats
|Name of Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Phagwara
|Mukerian
|Dhaka
|Jalalabad
7) Gujarat Seats
|Name of Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Tharad
|Raghanpur
|Kheralu
|Biad
|Lunawada
|Amraidi
8) Sikkim Seats
|Name of Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Poklok Kamrang
|Martam Rumtek
|Gangtok
10) Karnataka List
|Name of Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Athani
|Kagwad
|Gokak
|Yellapur
|Hirekerur
|Ranibennur
|Vijayanagara
|Chikkaballapur
|K.R. Pura
|Yeshvanthapura
|Mahalakshmi Layout
|Shivajinagar
|Hosakote
|Krishnarajpet
|Hunsur
11) Kerala List
|Name of Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Manjeshwar
|Ernakulam
|Aroor
|Konni
|Vattiyoorkavu
Bihar voted for five assembly constituency- Kishanganj, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Daraunda, Nathnagar and Belhar and one Lok Sabha constituency - Samastipur. Another Lok Sabha constituency that voted on October 21 was Satara, Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, the counting will also be held for four Assembly seats in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The other states which witnessed by-election on Monday were Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (2 seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.