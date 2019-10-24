close

By-election results 2019: List of winners in 51 Assembly and Satara, Samastipur

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies is underway. The polling for these seats were held on October 21. 

The number of seats which went to bypolls are in Uttar Pradesh were  Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Balha (SC), Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Manikpur, Jalalpur, Ghosi, Gangoh, and Govind Nagar. 

The list will be updated as and when the results are confirmed.

3 ) Uttar Pradesh Seats

Name of Constituency Winner Party
Pratapgarh    
Zaidpur (SC)    
Balha (SC)    
Rampur,    
Lucknow Cantonment    
Manikpur    
Jalalpur    
Ghosi    
Gangoh    
Govind Nagar    
Iglas (SC)    

4) Bihar Seats

Name of Constituency Winner Party
Kishanganj    
Simri Bakhtiarpur    
Daraunda    
Nathnagar    
Belhar    

5) Assam Seats

Name of Constituency Winner Party
Rangapara    
Sonari    
Ratabari    
Jania    

6) Punjab Seats

Name of Constituency Winner Party
Phagwara    
Mukerian    
Dhaka    
Jalalabad    

7) Gujarat Seats

Name of Constituency Winner Party
Tharad    
Raghanpur    
Kheralu    
Biad    
Lunawada    
Amraidi    

8) Sikkim Seats

Name of Constituency Winner Party
Poklok Kamrang    
Martam Rumtek    
Gangtok    

10) Karnataka List

Name of Constituency Winner Party
Athani    
Kagwad    
Gokak    
Yellapur    
Hirekerur    
Ranibennur    
Vijayanagara    
Chikkaballapur    
K.R. Pura    
Yeshvanthapura    
Mahalakshmi Layout    
Shivajinagar    
Hosakote    
Krishnarajpet    
Hunsur    

11) Kerala List

Name of Constituency Winner Party
Manjeshwar    
Ernakulam    
Aroor    
Konni    
Vattiyoorkavu    

Bihar voted for five assembly constituency- Kishanganj, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Daraunda, Nathnagar and Belhar and one Lok Sabha constituency - Samastipur. Another Lok Sabha constituency that voted on October 21 was Satara, Maharashtra. 

Meanwhile, the counting will also be held for four Assembly seats in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The other states which witnessed by-election on Monday were Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (2 seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.

