By-election results 2019: List of winners in 51 Assembly and Satara, Samastipur

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies is underway. The polling for these seats were held on October 21.

The number of seats which went to bypolls are in Uttar Pradesh were Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Balha (SC), Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Manikpur, Jalalpur, Ghosi, Gangoh, and Govind Nagar.

The list will be updated as and when the results are confirmed.

3 ) Uttar Pradesh Seats

Name of Constituency Winner Party Pratapgarh Zaidpur (SC) Balha (SC) Rampur, Lucknow Cantonment Manikpur Jalalpur Ghosi Gangoh Govind Nagar Iglas (SC)

4) Bihar Seats

Name of Constituency Winner Party Kishanganj Simri Bakhtiarpur Daraunda Nathnagar Belhar

5) Assam Seats

Name of Constituency Winner Party Rangapara Sonari Ratabari Jania

6) Punjab Seats

Name of Constituency Winner Party Phagwara Mukerian Dhaka Jalalabad

7) Gujarat Seats

Name of Constituency Winner Party Tharad Raghanpur Kheralu Biad Lunawada Amraidi

8) Sikkim Seats

Name of Constituency Winner Party Poklok Kamrang Martam Rumtek Gangtok

10) Karnataka List

Name of Constituency Winner Party Athani Kagwad Gokak Yellapur Hirekerur Ranibennur Vijayanagara Chikkaballapur K.R. Pura Yeshvanthapura Mahalakshmi Layout Shivajinagar Hosakote Krishnarajpet Hunsur

11) Kerala List

Name of Constituency Winner Party Manjeshwar Ernakulam Aroor Konni Vattiyoorkavu

Bihar voted for five assembly constituency- Kishanganj, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Daraunda, Nathnagar and Belhar and one Lok Sabha constituency - Samastipur. Another Lok Sabha constituency that voted on October 21 was Satara, Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the counting will also be held for four Assembly seats in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The other states which witnessed by-election on Monday were Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (2 seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.