Cabinet reshuffle: Seven UP leaders are a part of PM Modi's Council of Ministers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi named 43 new ministers for his Union Cabinet who took oath at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday evening at 6 pm. The names were selected after gathering feedback from senior ministers and party leaders. Also, factors like caste, age, gender, education, experience among other factors have been taken into consideration.

As many as seven leaders from Uttar Pradesh were named for the new Council of Ministers. The names include; Anupriya Patel, Pankaj Chaudhary, BL Verma, Bhanu Verma, Kaushal Kishore, SP Singh Baghel and Ajay Mishra Tenny.

Here are their names and a brief profile:

Anupriya Patel is a Lok Sabha MP from Mirzapur, a seat adjacent to Varanasi, she is the president of Apna Dal (S), BJP's ally Apna Dal, she is a two-time Lok Sabha MP. Patel is a Kurmi face, she is a good influence of Kurmi votes in Eastern UP and Bundelkhand.

While BL Verma is a Rajya Sabha MP for Uttar Pradesh, serving his first term as MP. He has served over 35 years in public life. He has an MA from Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi. He is a Lodhi face, which could impact Lodhi vote bank in Central UP. BJP is promoting BL Verma as the new Lodhi face.

Another name is SP Singh Baghel who was at one point time a close aide to Mulayam Singh Yadav, he joined BJP in 2017 and is currently an MP from Agra.

Kaushal Kishore is a Lok Sabha MP for Mohanlalganj in Uttar Pradesh. He is serving his second term as MP.He has served as MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and has been Minister of State in Uttar Pradesh Government. He has served over three decades in public life. He has a BSc from Kalicharan Inter College.

The MP from Maharajganj of UP Pankaj Chaudhary is from Kurmi fraternity. Has been a six-time Lok Sabha MP. He has held the post of Deputy Mayor of Gorakhpur in the past. He has served in public life for over 3 decades.

Bhanu Pratap Verma is the sitting MP from Jalaun, he comes from Bundelkhand. he will be replacing Bhanu Verma for the SC vote bank. While, Ajay Mishra Tenny Lok Sabha MP from Lakhimpur Kheri is preparing to move forward as a face for the Brahmin community. He has been a MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and member in Kheri Zila Parishad. He has served three decades in public life. He has a BSc LLB from Kanpur University.

The Assembly election to Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to place in 2022. It is alleged that in view of the Assembly elections, the BJP-led Centre is considering caste equations and has played a major influence in the names of the new Cabinet ministers.

