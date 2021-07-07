हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virendra Kumar

Cabinet reshuffle: Virendra Kumar takes oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan

A member of parliament from Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh), Virendra Kumar has taken oath as a Cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi government

Cabinet reshuffle: Virendra Kumar takes oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Virendra Kumar, a member of parliament from Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh) has taken oath as a Cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi government. He has been serving his seventh term as MP, which makes him one the senior-most senior Parliamentarians. 
He has in the past served as Union Minister of State for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs under PM Narendra Modi. The politician reportedly has an MA in Economics and has done a Ph.D. in child labour. According to some media reports, he has been an RSS worker as a child and joined politics formally in 1982. 

This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. With this reset, Modi has brought in young faces and has also given representation to various social groups and regions.

 

Tags:
Virendra KumarMadhya PradeshBJPcabinet reshuffleminister
