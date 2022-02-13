'Can a CM talk like this?': KCR asks PM Modi to sack Himanta Biswa Sarma for remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Modiji! Is this our Indian culture? Is this what has been taught in Vedas, Mahabharat, Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita? I am asking BJP National President Naddaji. Is it our culture?" he asked, referring to Sarma's comments.

Seeking the dismissal of Assam CM Sarma, Rao said,"... Can a Chief Minister talk like this? There are limits. Are you egoistic? Doing tamasha? You think people will remain silent?"

KCR's attack comes a day after Sarma had slammed Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike launched by the Indian Army against terrorist camps in PoK, and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines, during a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

The Assam CM had sought to know whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi".

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the Congress party.

Targetting the BJP over Sarma's comments, Rao asked, "Is it BJP's culture? Is it Hindu Dharm and Indian culture? As an Indian, I am demanding an answer. I feel ashamed. This does not bring glory to our country. Do you think we will keep quiet with folded hands?"

On the "Hijab row" in Karnataka, he said if the peaceful atmosphere of the country is disturbed, no investments will come nor will employment opportunities be created.

Indian silicon valley turning into 'Kashmir valley' due to Karnataka hijab row

"What is happening in Karnataka? .... Bengaluru, the Indian Silicon valley is being turned into Kashmir valley with religious fanaticism... If the eco and peace fabric of the country is ruined, who will come forward to invest and create employment opportunities," he said.

