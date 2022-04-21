Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while addressing a gathering on 15th Civil Services Day said that India cannot make any compromise on the integrity and unity of the country, reported PTI.

Remembering Sardar Patel’s vision of India, PM Modi said, “ We are a democratic nation and have three challenges before us- Equality, Globalisation and India’s unity.”

“We can never compromise on India unity, it is our and every civil servant’s first and foremost responsibility.

The prime minister’s statement came at a time when India is reporting several instances of communal violence and clashes in various states, the most recent and controversial being Delhi’s Jahangirpur Hanuman Jayanti riots.

Though PM Modi made no direct reference to the incident, he reiterated that the unity of the country will not be compromised at any cost.

Violence broke out between two groups in North Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16. The classes left several, including 7 police personnel injured.

A strict probe has been launched into the incident and several accused, including prime accused Ansar, have been arrested.

A case was also filed against Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for taking out processions without permission,

Meanwhile, PM Modi also conferred awards for Excellence in Public Administration on Civil Services Day.

Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration have been instituted with a view to recognize the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts/implementing units and Central/State organisations for the welfare of common citizens.

They are also conferred for the effective implementation of identified priority programs and innovation.

Addressing the civil servants, Modi said, “We should spell out our vision for 'India at 100', each district in the country should set its objectives and aims for the next 25 years.”

