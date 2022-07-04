CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, is expected to hold the Common Admission Test (CAT) this year. This month, the official notification for this MBA entrance exam will be released. The CAT 2022 dates will also be announced. The CAT registration window will open in the first week of August, with the exam date tentatively set for November 27. The official CAT 2022 exam date will be announced only after the notification is issued.

IIM Bangalore last administered the CAT exam in 2016 and is expected to do so again in 2022, after a 6-year extended break. Every year, the CAT entrance exam is held for admission to MBA/ PGPM/ Executive MBA/ PGDM and other management programs offered by India's 20 IIMs and over 1000+ management institutes. Each year, approximately 2 lakh candidates apply for this MBA entrance exam. ALSO READ: JEE Main Answer Key 2022: Last day to challenge answer key TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in- check time and other details

CAT 2022: Exam Schedule

Release of official CAT 2022 notification- July 30, 2022

CAT application 2022 to open in- First week of August 2022

Last date for CAT 2022 registration- Last week of September 2022

CAT admit card 2022 release date- Last week of October 2022

CAT 2022 exam date- November 27, 2022, Sunday

CAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university/institute with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for ST/ SC/ PwD) are eligible to apply for CAT 2022.

There are no age restrictions to apply.

Work experience is not required to apply for the CAT exam 2022.

CAT 2022: Major changes in examination

The CAT application fee has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,200 for the General/OBC category and from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,100 for the SC/ ST/ PwD category.

Last year, over 400 CAT test centers in 158 cities administered the CAT exam. Ulhasnagar was dropped, while Madgaon (Goa) and Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) were added.

The CAT 2022 question paper will most likely have 66 questions, as it did last year. Candidates will have 40 minutes to complete each section of the CAT 2022 exam.

Applicants were given the option of selecting up to six exam cities when filling out the CAT 2022 application form.

The official CAT 2022 notification will also provide information about the paper pattern. The CAT exam pattern will most likely be similar to last year's. The exam will include questions from three sections: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Ability (QA). ALSO READ: UGC NET 2022 exam schedule released at nta.ac.in; Admit cards expected soon- Check details

The CAT examination will last 120 minutes. Apart from IIMs, some of the top MBA colleges that accept CAT scores are Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, IIT Bombay, FMS Delhi, MDI Gurgaon, SPJIMR, Mumbai, JBIMS Mumbai, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, TAPMI Manipal, GIM Goa, FORE School of Management, KJ Somaiya Mumbai, and others.