Avinash Bhosale

CBI arrests builder Avinash Bhosale in Yes Bank-DHFL Fraud Case, seizes important documents

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last month raided the house and some properties of builder Avinash Bhosale in the Yes Bank and DHFL fraud case and seized important documents.

CBI arrests builder Avinash Bhosale in Yes Bank-DHFL Fraud Case, seizes important documents

Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale has been arrested by the CBI. Avinash Bhosale was earlier questioned in connection with various cases. The CBI arrested Avinash Bhosale. A case was registered against him in the DHFL scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last month raided the house and some properties of builder Avinash Bhosale in the Yes Bank and DHFL fraud case and seized important documents. It is believed that Avinash Bhosale has been arrested in the same case. Businessman Sanjay Chhabria had already been arrested in connection with the scam. 

Last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached assets worth around Rs 40.34 crore from Bhosale and his family. Bhosale is a builder and the father-in-law of Minister of State for Agriculture Vishwajit Kadam. He has a large manufacturing business in Mumbai and Pune. Bhosale, who has close ties with all party leaders, was earlier detained at the airport by the Customs department for smuggling of valuables from abroad.

