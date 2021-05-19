CBI arrests three customs officials in Delhi on bribery charges

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested three customs officials in New Delhi’s Tuglakabad for demanding and accepting bribe from a private firm for allowing consignments.

The three accused - Surendra Singh and Ajeet Kumar, both Superintendents/Senior Intelligence Officers and Sandeep Rathi, Inspector/Intelligence Officer - of the Customs, Import department, Tuglakabad were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh.

A case was registered on a complaint against the said public servants. The complainant belonging to a private company had alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh for clearing the consignment of open cells (TV Screens) imported by his company and additional bribe of Rs. 50,000 per container cleared in the last four months.

Later on, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 10 lakh in installments and the first installment of Rs 4 lakh was to be paid.

CBI laid a trap and caught one of the officers demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 4 lakh as the first installment from the complainant.

During the investigation, the other two were also arrested.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Delhi/NCR area which led to the recovery of cash and incriminating documents.

Cash of about Rs 11 lakh from a Superintendent and about Rs 9 lakh from another Superintendent was recovered.

