New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at the residence of Agrasen Gehlot, the brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, in an alleged corruption case.

According to reports, the CBI searches are going on at other locations as well. This comes after the central probe agency registered a new case of corruption against Gehlot’s brother.

CBI raids underway at the residence of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother, Agrasen Gehlot in Jodhpur. pic.twitter.com/xwtkoK6bjn June 17, 2022

It may be mentioned that Agrasen Gehlot is already under the ED scanner for alleged wrongdoing in a fertilizer export case. The central agency has alleged that in 2007 and 2009, large quantities of fertilizer were illegally exported.

The ED has also launched a probe against Agrasen Gehlot and his firm Anupam Krishi and several others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.